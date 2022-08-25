Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 103,330 Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 548.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the quarter. Atento accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atento were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Atento S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

