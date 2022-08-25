inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INTT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

