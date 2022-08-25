Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 134,753 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

