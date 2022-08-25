Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

