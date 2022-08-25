Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

ECPG stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

