Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,865,920. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $363.22 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

