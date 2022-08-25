Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.