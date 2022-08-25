Intersect Capital LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $950,911,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,840,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

GILD opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

