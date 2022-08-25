Intersect Capital LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

