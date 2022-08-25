Intersect Capital LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

