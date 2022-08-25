Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DVA opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

