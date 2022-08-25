Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 33.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

