Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

