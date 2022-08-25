Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.52 and traded as high as C$12.73. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 365,149 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

