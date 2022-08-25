International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
International Game Technology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 588,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
