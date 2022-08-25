International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 588,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after buying an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

