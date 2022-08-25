Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 593,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

