Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Louis Marcotte Sells 4,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$193.61. 88,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$197.17.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intact Financial Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$214.21.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

