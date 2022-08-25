Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $195,608.69 and approximately $604.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,353,392 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

