Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,386 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 275,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,504. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

