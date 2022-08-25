Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 40,284 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at $395,976,167.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 23,042 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

