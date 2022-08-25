Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 23,042 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,166,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NSIT opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

