Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 44,880 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74.

Walmart stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.97. 5,245,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,215. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

