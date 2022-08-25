Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $23,488.62 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $23,488.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45.

Upstart Stock Up 0.8 %

UPST stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

