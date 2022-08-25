Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Sells 3,703 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

