Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 19,623 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 89,088.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,136,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,158,879.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 4.44. The company had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,405. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.25 and a twelve month high of 12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

