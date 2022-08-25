Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 74,364 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 337,612.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,936,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,112,195.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at 4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

