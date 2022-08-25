Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 759,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 0.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,705,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.