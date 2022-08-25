Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $18,600.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,757,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,696,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.
KRT stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.51.
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
