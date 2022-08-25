Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $18,600.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,757,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,696,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.