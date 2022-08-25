Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $11,633.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,547,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,926,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Trading Up 6.9 %
FTC Solar stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Read More
