Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $11,633.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,547,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,926,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Trading Up 6.9 %

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

