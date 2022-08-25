Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Insider Sells $553,410.81 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCP opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
