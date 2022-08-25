Insider Selling: DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 74,069 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

