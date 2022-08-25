Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Purchases 483 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,562.83. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,978.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

WTBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 10,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $429.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

