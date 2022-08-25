Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,545,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

