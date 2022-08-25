Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Buys $13,600.00 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Howard Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of VerifyMe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

