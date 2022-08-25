Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,659.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

SNAX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 282,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $717,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.