Insider Buying: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Purchases 45,651 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 45,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 110.08 ($1.33) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.75. Premier Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £950.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

