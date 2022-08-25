Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.