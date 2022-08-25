Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CEO Buys 25,875 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 25,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,443.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 346,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.11. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CREX has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

