Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,919,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,420,836.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,775. The company has a market cap of $276.53 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

