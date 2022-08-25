Insider Buying: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Buys $2,292,000.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $11.85 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 262,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 133,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

