InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

InPlay Oil stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 453,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

