Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

