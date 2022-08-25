Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.62 and last traded at $92.17. Approximately 2,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

