Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of Ingersoll Rand worth $393,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

