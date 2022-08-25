Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 2%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 1,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.
Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
