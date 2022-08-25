Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Buys $329,636.05 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80.
Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
