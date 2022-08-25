Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $91.60 or 0.00423903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $59.62 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00766679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
