Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $91.60 or 0.00423903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $59.62 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

