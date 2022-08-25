Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Insider Activity

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,994. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $488.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.56. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,564.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.