IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 13.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 11.00.

IGO Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IPGDF opened at $8.65 on Monday. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

