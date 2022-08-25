IDEX Market Capitalization Hits $47.54 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $47.54 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

